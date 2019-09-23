MS Dhoni extends his vacation, likely to miss home series against Bangladesh as well: Reports

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman last made his appearance in the ICC World Cup 2019 had missed India's West Indies tour and wasn't available for selection for the just-concluded three-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa.

The extension of the break means that he will miss out on the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the T20I series against Bangladesh as well.

This means that the Ranchi-cricketer would be available to play for India only in December when the Windies tour the country for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The series is scheduled to start on December 6.

The news comes at a time when there are speculations over Dhoni's future in the international cricket with the team looking to give young Rishabh Pant enough opportunities to groom himself ahead of the World T20 in Australi next year.

Recently, rumours about Dhoni announcing his retirement were doing the rounds after captain Virat Kohli tweeted a pic of him and Dhoni during a match with the caption: "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test."

When Kohli was asked about it in a press conference ahead of India's first T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala, the skipper said that he had nothing on his mind when he posted the tweet.

"I was sitting at home and I normally put out a photograph and it became a news item. I think it was a lesson for me, that the way I think, the whole world does not think that way. There was nothing in the farthest stretch of my imagination (that it could be taken as retirement tribute) while putting that picture out on social media," he said.

