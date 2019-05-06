MS Dhoni flies to Ranchi to cast his vote; uploads video with daughter Ziva, urges fans to 'use your power'

MS Dhoni, who is leading Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, arrived at a polling booth in Ranchi to cast his vote. The 37-year-old cricketer was accompanied by his wife Sakshi and his parents to the polling booth. Dhoni's daughter Ziva was also spotted with her parents and grandparents at the polling station.

Dhoni, who lead his team in their last league game in tournament against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (May 5), flew to his home town from Mohali to caste his vote.

Dhoni later took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with his daughter Ziva in which they could be seen appealing to the fellow Indian citizens to come out and vote in the Lok Sabha polls.

Dhoni captioned the video, "Use your power."

In the video the CSK skipper could be seen showing his inked finger while his daughter, sitting in the lap of her father, said, "Go and vote like mamma and papa did."

View this post on Instagram Use your Power A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on May 6, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

The veteran India cricketer's gesture would inspire several young voters and working professionals to spare some time from their busy work schedule and give equal importance to casting vote.

Dhoni will now be joining his team back in Chennai where the defending champions CSK will face their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament on Tuesday (May 7) at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK were defeated by KXIP in their last league encounter which was played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. CSK thus finished the tournament at second spot in the points table.