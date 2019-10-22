MS Dhoni joins Team India in dressing room after Virat Kohli and band humiliate South Africa in Ranchi Test - See pics

The former India captain MS Dhoni hails from Ranchi couldn't be seen on the first three days of the Test match and the local crowd was largely disappointed for they didn't get a glimpse of their beloved cricketer. But the 38-year-old arrived in the Indian dressing room at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium on Tuesday (October 22).

MS Dhoni spotted driving Nissan Jonga on Ranchi roads

Soon after India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in Ranchi and completed a series whitewash, the BCCI took to its Twitter handle and shared an image of Dhoni chatting with fellow Jharkhand teammate Shahbaz Nadeem. Nadeem made his debut in this game and made it special by claiming the final two wickets.

Dhoni, who last played his international match way back in England which was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand, was later seen chatting with Head Coach Ravi Shastri.

Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win #Dhoni #TeamIndia #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/P1XKR0iobZ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 22, 2019

Later during the press conference when Kohli was asked why Dhoni didn't arrive at the stadium to cheer for the team, the Indian captain, in a light mood, said, "No he's here in the change room. Come, say hello."

Reporter: When in Ranchi, a visit to the local boy's crib beckons? 🤔🤔

Virat: Be our guest 😉😁 #TeamIndia #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/HLdDYX3Pxn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2019

Earlier on Sunday (October 19), Dhoni was seen driving a 2016 Military Model 'Nissan Jonga' on Ranchi roads.

Painted in Military Green, Dhoni drove the latest entrant to his car collection and halted for a refill at a petrol pump. When the passersby realised it was their favourite cricketer driving the vehicle the immediately thronged it and started taking selfies. Dhoni didn't step out of the car but obliged his fans with his selfie from inside.