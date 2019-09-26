MS Dhoni likely to make his Bollywood debut: India Cricketers who acted in films

New Delhi, Sep 26: Fans watched the real-life story of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and liked the biopic produced on his inspiring journey from a small town cricketer to becoming the most successful captain.

But there is good news for millions of MS Dhoni fans as reports now claim that the iconic India cricketer is set to make his debut in a Bollywood flick with actor Sanjay Dutt.

As per a report by Koimoi, Dhoni will most likely make his acting debut from a Hindi film, titled Doghouse and is being directed by Samir Karnik.

The reports further claim that while Sanjay Dutt has been finalised as one of the leading characters, the filmmakers have also approached Emraan Hashmi and Suniel Shetty too. Reportedly, Dhoni will be seen in a cameo in the movie.

The Ranchi-cricketer was also seen in the docudrama film based on batting legend Sachin Tendulkar titled, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Dhoni is not a part of the Indian cricket squad these days but the legendary cricketer is never out of the news. A recent survey has revealed that the two World Cup-winning captain is the second-most admired man in India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With a score of 8.58 per cent in the YouGov survey, he pipped Virat Kohli (4.46%) and Sachin Tendulkar (5.81%).

Dhoni isn't the first Indian cricketer who'll be working in a Bollywood film. There is a long list of cricketers who tried to encash their success on the cricket pitch to the silver screen.

Here's the list of Indian cricketers who've acted in films:

Sachin Tendulkar: The cricketing legend narrated his autobiography in the docudrama flick Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The Mumbai cricketer threw insights on his professional and personal life in the film which was directed by James Erskine. The film did a business of an estimated Rs 76.86 crore. Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013 and ended an illustrious 24-year-long career. Sunil Gavaskar: The legendary India opener and the former captain is hailed as one of the all-time Test greats. Gavaskar acted in a Marathi movie titled 'Savli Premachi' in 1980 whilst still playing for the national team. He also did a cameo in Hindu movie 'Malaamaal' in 1988 which starred Naseeruddin Shah. Kapil Dev: The legendary India all-rounder and World Cup-winning captain made a few cameos in a few Bollywood films like Iqbal, Mujhse Shaadi Karogii and Stumped. Kapil - who guided Indian to their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup triumph in 1983 - is one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers. His and his team's journey in the 1983 World Cup will be witnessed in the upcoming Bollywood film titled '83'. Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film, which is being directed by Kabir Khan. Ajay Jadeja: The chocolate boy of Indian cricket Ajay Jadeja was a common face in the television commercials during his cricketing days. After match-fixing scandal brought an abrupt end to his prospering cricket career, Jadeja tried his hands in movies and made his Bollywood debut with a film titled 'Khel' in 2003. The film also had Suniel Shetty and Sunny Deol. He also worked in a film titled 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssath', but none of them fared well on Box Office forcing Jadeja to switch to cricket commentary and analysis. Vinod Kambli: Vinod Kambli was another cricketer from the 90s who tried his hands in the film but like Ajay Jadeja, he too didn't found any success on the silver screen. In 2000, Kambli made his Bollywood movie called "Aanarth" opposite Suneil Shetty, but that movie bombed on the Box Office. Sandeep Patil: Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil was not just loved for his stylish batting on the field. A member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side, Patil was equally popular amongst female fans for his charming looks. Patil's popularity and good looks landed him a Bollywood movie titled 'Kabhi Ajnabi The' in the year 1985. Syed Kirmani: Syed Kirmani also made his debut in the film 'Kabhi Ajnabi The' along with his India teammate Sandeep Patil as an antagonist. The film was directed by Vijay Singh but bombed on box-office. The wicketkeeper, who was also part of 1983 WC winning team, didn't make his return on the big screen after that. Yogaraj Singh: Yuvraj Singh's father Yogaraj Singh couldn't achieve much success in international cricket as he played just 1 Test and 6 ODIs for India but the Chandigarh-cricketer gained popularity in the films. Yogaraj acted in 30-plus Punjabi films. He was recognised for his work in Bollywood films 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and 'Singh Is Bling'. Salil Ankola: The former India cricketer made his international debut along with Sachin Tendulkar but the right-arm pacer's cricketing career never prospered. However, Ankola did find some success in films and television serials. He worked in films 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' and 'Kurukshetra' and later switched to television as an actor and presenter.