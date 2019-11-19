MS Dhoni opens up about batting at No. 6 for India

MS Dhoni plays golf with Kedar Jadhav, RP Singh amidst talks about his Team India comeback

Following Dhoni's abscence from the Indian team, the Men in Blue have tried several options to find the finisher who could fit into the team well, but it hasn't been an easy journey. Though they have several options, the Virat Kohli-led team is yet to find the perfect combination. While youngsters are cropping up and the team continues to overcome this hurdle, the former skipper at a promotional event opened up about his batting style and his most favoured position in the Indian team.

Speaking at an event in Gurugram, Dhoni said that staying practical and the process was important in order to achieve a positive result. "Ultimate motivation will always be that I am representing my nation India. Representing India is very easy but when we speak about the process to reach that level from the start of your career is important. You should always be practical and contribute to the team or to the club. Ultimate goal must be to represent India," Dhoni, one of India's most successful skipper, told ANI.

The 38-year-old former skipper said that one has to be practical while batting. "It is very important to have a practical approach. If I'm batting at number 6 and play 15 balls, I know if I score 25-30 runs, it is very good, outstanding performance. But at the same time, there can be hindrances," the former skipper was quoted saying by ANI.

Dhoni further added, "You think about scoring for you team and go for big hits, it may also cost you a wicket. So you will have to practically set up what your target is.

The former skipper, who has been absent ever since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup, signed off, stating, "As I already said, it is important to focus on controllable things. You have to work on it, and the process is very important to succeed."

Following the World Cup, rumours about Dhoni's retirement have been rife. Moreover, the former skipper has not been a part of the team following the World Cup. Following India's loss in the semifinal to New Zealand, Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection and went on to serve the Indian army for a while. He has not been a part of the South Africa, West Indies or Bangladesh series.

