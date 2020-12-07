MS Dhoni planning to rear a new breed of cows at his Ranchi-based farmhouse

Although, Dhoni hasn't made any revelations regarding his plan the legendary cricketer has been keeping himself busy with poultry farming and organic farming ever since announcing his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni has tamed over a hundred cows at his farmhouse and the 39-year-old cricketer from Jharkhand plans to rear a new breed of cows, taking a cue from the Denmark-bred cows.

Though Dhoni continues to play franchise-based cricket, his interests beyond the boundary are varied and organic farming is said to be one of them. The two-time World Cup-winning captain has also started farming famous black Kadaknath chickens at his organic poultry unit.

As per a report in the IANS news agency, the wicketkeeper-batsman has already ordered for 2,000 chicks from tribal farmer Vinod Mehta, a resident of a village in Thandla block of Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, from where the Kadaknath breed originates.

Post-IPL days, look what MS Dhoni is upto!

Confirming the development, Kadaknath Murga Research Centre (Jhabua) Director IS Tomar said that Dhoni had initially contacted him through his friends, but as he was not in a position to deliver, the 39-year-old was asked to contact the Thandla farmer.

The Kadaknath chicken meat has a GI tag and is recognised for its delicious taste with black blood and black flesh. It is fat- and cholesterol-free. Vinod is expected to deliver Dhoni's order by December 15 though reports say the farmer is racing against time to meet the deadline.

"Three months ago, Dhoni's farm managers got in touch with me through the Krishi Vikas Kendra and MP Kadaknath mobile phone app. Later, I got the order for 2000 chicks, which I've to deliver in Ranchi by December 15. The advance payment for the 2,000 chicks has already been credited in my account by the team managing Dhoni's farm. I'm proud to be supplying Kadaknath chicks to the farm of one of the most famous cricketers of the country," Vinod was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Dhoni's interest in organic farming is nothing new. A month before he retired from international cricket, there was news of him indulging in organic farming in 43 acres of land at his sprawling farmhouse in Ranchi.