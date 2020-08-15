MS Dhoni retires from international cricket, leaves fans stunned

BIG NEWS: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announces retirement

The world cup winning skipper shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Dhoni last played international cricket during the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup in England. MSD, one of the best finishers in ODI cricket, has played 350 ODIs for the country and amassed 10773 runs, which includes ten hundreds and 73 half centuries.

The former skipper has also played 98 T20Is. Dhoni had already retired from Test cricket in 2015 and current skipper Virat Kohli had taken over the reigns.

One of the fittest cricketers and finest finishers of Indian cricket, Dhoni ends his career as one of the most successful captains of the Men in Blue. Dhoni who leads the Chennai Super Kings, will still be seen in action at the upcoming edition of the IPL, but unfortunately, the wicketkeeper will not don the blue jersey again.

Though Dhoni’s retirement has been a topic of discussion for a while now, and it was expected that he would soon bid farewell to the Indian team, his decision left fans and colleagues shocked. As the loved wicketkeeper called it quits, here’s how social media broke down:

#msdhoni’s retirement has cascading effect as his India and CSK teammate @ImRaina too announces retirement from intntl cricket. Raina’s recent statements had revealed his frustration at being repeatedly ignored by selectors for a place in ODI and T20 teams — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 15, 2020

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

End of an Era 💔😭

This is going to be hard

Atleast 1 farewell match @msdhoni ??😞🥺



Thank u legend for all these years of lovely memories

U can't retire from our hearts ❤

Never forget the legend #MSDhoni#dhoniretires #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/uIf8xlWHIC — Gulshan (@GYgenetic) August 15, 2020

The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2020

It doesn't matter how you start but always finish like Ms #Dhoni.But we are not expected this kind of finish from Ms Dhoni.



I bet you Once upon a time we all used to say 'ABHI DHONI HAI NAA'!#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/HOnJILOmbp — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) August 15, 2020

The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020

He had sent @BCCI a letter informing of his decision and then came the Instagram post. @BCCI confirms the letter. @msdhoni — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 15, 2020

An inspiration to millions. The true definition of a captain. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the game🇮🇳💙 #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/wpoiavQYri — Devdutt Padikkal (@devdpd07) August 15, 2020

Nooooo !!!

You’ve always known the best ..

Thanks for the entertainment 🙏🏽🤗 #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0Jwqb4hgaT — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020