Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni retires from international cricket, leaves fans stunned

By
MS Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket
MS Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket

Bengaluru, Aug 15: India’s 74th Independence Day, turned out to be a sad day for cricket fans as Indian cricket stalwart MS Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

BIG NEWS: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announces retirement

The world cup winning skipper shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Dhoni last played international cricket during the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup in England. MSD, one of the best finishers in ODI cricket, has played 350 ODIs for the country and amassed 10773 runs, which includes ten hundreds and 73 half centuries.

The former skipper has also played 98 T20Is. Dhoni had already retired from Test cricket in 2015 and current skipper Virat Kohli had taken over the reigns.

One of the fittest cricketers and finest finishers of Indian cricket, Dhoni ends his career as one of the most successful captains of the Men in Blue. Dhoni who leads the Chennai Super Kings, will still be seen in action at the upcoming edition of the IPL, but unfortunately, the wicketkeeper will not don the blue jersey again.

Though Dhoni’s retirement has been a topic of discussion for a while now, and it was expected that he would soon bid farewell to the Indian team, his decision left fans and colleagues shocked. As the loved wicketkeeper called it quits, here’s how social media broke down:

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,526,192 | World - 21,345,178
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 20:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue