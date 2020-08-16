MS Dhoni retires: Hussain, Atherton pay tribute to best white-ball captain ever

Dhoni, the two-time World Cup-winning former India captain, announced his retirement from international cricket via an Instagram post on Saturday (August 15).

The England pair paid their tributes to Dhoni while they were in the commentary box for Sky Sports during the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

"To pick up on a point Shane Warne made in our chat yesterday, it's not the average of 38.09 (Dhoni's Test average) you remember," said Atherton.

MS Dhoni retires: A timeline of Mr Ice Cool's illustrious career

"When a player ends his career what do people remember, not the average or the numbers but how they played and the iconic moment that the player was involved in. So I would remember that six at the Wankhede Stadium to win that World Cup in 2011. What a fabulous cricketer he was," he added.

Hussain then added that Dhoni, who is the only captain to have won all three ICC Trophies, was "probably the best white-ball captain" ever in international cricket and undoubtedly the best finisher the game has ever seen.

"Great captain, probably the best white-ball captain there has ever been and also just a cool, calm customer under pressure," said Hussain. "A great finisher. The game wasn't won until you got Dhoni out. Until very recently, he paced the innings absolutely perfectly.

"Everywhere he has been, whether it be with Chennai or India in Johannesburg when they beat Pakistan in that (2007 World T20) final which arguably brought on the IPL and T20 cricket. And at Mumbai; the iconic moment when he hit that six and they were carrying Sachin (Tendulkar) around the ground after that. He was involved in some of the great moments of Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni retires: Politicians, Bollywood stars stand in queue to wish the legend

"He did it his own way really. Even in keeping, he was a very fast gloveman, very fast hands standing up to the stumps. Very fine cricketer."

Hussain also praised Dhoni for his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, fair play and astute leadership qualities.

"That's what makes him special, I can't remember MS losing his rag in a press conference or on the field. We also said yesterday in our chat on captaincy that you are responsible for the spirit of the game and MS often played the game the right way. He got it absolutely spot on," said Hussain.