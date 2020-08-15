MS Dhoni retires: MSD leaves cricketing world overwhelmed with emotions

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar had broken a plethora of records but the elusive World Cup win only came at the fag end of his career and under Dhoni's leadership.

"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," tweeted Tendulkar.

Massive boots to fill. It’s been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India’s greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless MS DHONI 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/n6CfDTvE9q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020

Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri said Dhoni's professionalism stood out.

"Massive boots to fill. It’s been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India’s greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless," he wrote.

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli became the champion cricketer that he is under Dhoni's leadership and the latter's retirement naturally made the current India skipper emotional.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," wrote Kohli on Twitter.

Not an azaadi cricket lovers wanted from.

Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead. https://t.co/WtT0Xd3A8H — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Virender Sehwag

For him another World Cup-winning teammate Virender Sehwag, there can be none like Dhoni. "To have a player like him, Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won't be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah," Sehwag wrote on his social media account.

Seeing Dhoni’s journey from a small town boy into a match-winner and one of the most astute leaders the world has seen was remarkable. Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mahi. It was my privilege to play alongside you and I will always cherish the memories we shared together. pic.twitter.com/NgCUdR6aSN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2020

VVS Laxman

Dhoni put Ranchi on the world map and his rise in international cricket was nothing short of remarkable, said former India batsman VVS Laxman. "Seeing Dhoni's journey from a small town boy into a match-winner and one of the most astute leaders the world has seen was remarkable.

"Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mahi. It was my privilege to play alongside you and I will always cherish the memories we shared together," Laxman wrote.

The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2020

Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said Dhoni would go down as arguably the best white-ball captain and finisher ever.

"The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt (Tendulkar) farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS," he wrote on Twitter.

MSDhoni retires from international cricket! Great leader, great record, great entertainer and best in the world at a DRS read, but above all MS will be remembered for being a lead cast in Indian cricket’s iconic moments. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 15, 2020

Ramiz Raja

Ex-Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja wrote: "MS Dhoni retires from international cricket! Great leader, great record, great entertainer and best in the world at a DRS read, but above all MS will be remembered for being a lead cast in Indian cricket's iconic moments.”

Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from international cricket. The story of cricket will never be complete without him. Video tribute coming up shortly. What a legend! #DhoniRetires #mahendrasinghdhoni pic.twitter.com/iFdFdHulRX — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 15, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said "the story of cricket will never be complete without him".

The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020

R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin wrote: "The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours".

Congratulations on a wonderful career @msdhoni !You were one of the best captains ever to step onto a cricket field & I m blessed to have shared some special moments with you! I wish you and your family the same success in your next innings! #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/uH0qoJcNyi — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 15, 2020

Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth was the chief selector when India won the 2011 World Cup. He rated Dhoni among the best leaders the game has seen.

"You were one of the best captains ever to step onto a cricket field & I'm blessed to have shared some special moments with you! I wish you and your family the same success in your next innings!"

One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains, congratulations on a great career MS Dhoni! All the best for your future. https://t.co/ruw8hQ5z8Z — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 15, 2020

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi also hailed Dhoni as one of the greatest skippers and wrote, "One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains, congratulations on a great career MS Dhoni! All the best for your future."