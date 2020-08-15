MS Dhoni retires: MSD leaves cricketing world overwhelmed with emotions

|
Sachin Tendulkar
Batting great Sachin Tendulkar had broken a plethora of records but the elusive World Cup win only came at the fag end of his career and under Dhoni's leadership.
"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," tweeted Tendulkar.
Ravi Shastri
India head coach Ravi Shastri said Dhoni's professionalism stood out.
"Massive boots to fill. It’s been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India’s greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless," he wrote.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli became the champion cricketer that he is under Dhoni's leadership and the latter's retirement naturally made the current India skipper emotional.
"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," wrote Kohli on Twitter.
Virender Sehwag
For him another World Cup-winning teammate Virender Sehwag, there can be none like Dhoni. "To have a player like him, Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won't be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah," Sehwag wrote on his social media account.
VVS Laxman
Dhoni put Ranchi on the world map and his rise in international cricket was nothing short of remarkable, said former India batsman VVS Laxman. "Seeing Dhoni's journey from a small town boy into a match-winner and one of the most astute leaders the world has seen was remarkable.
"Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mahi. It was my privilege to play alongside you and I will always cherish the memories we shared together," Laxman wrote.
Michael Vaughan
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said Dhoni would go down as arguably the best white-ball captain and finisher ever.
"The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt (Tendulkar) farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS," he wrote on Twitter.
Ramiz Raja
Ex-Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja wrote: "MS Dhoni retires from international cricket! Great leader, great record, great entertainer and best in the world at a DRS read, but above all MS will be remembered for being a lead cast in Indian cricket's iconic moments.”
Shoaib Akhtar
Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said "the story of cricket will never be complete without him".
R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin wrote: "The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours".
Kris Srikkanth
Kris Srikkanth was the chief selector when India won the 2011 World Cup. He rated Dhoni among the best leaders the game has seen.
"You were one of the best captains ever to step onto a cricket field & I'm blessed to have shared some special moments with you! I wish you and your family the same success in your next innings!"
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi also hailed Dhoni as one of the greatest skippers and wrote, "One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains, congratulations on a great career MS Dhoni! All the best for your future."