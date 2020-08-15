MS Dhoni retires: Politicians, Bollywood stars stand in queue to wish the legend

From Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to India's double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to actor Ranveer Singh, emotional tributes came in for the enigmatic former skipper who announced his retirement with an Instagram post on Saturday (August 15).Here is a compilation of their reaction to the sudden announcement:

Sushil Kumar: Every sportsman has to end his journey one day.. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart.. All the best for the future brother

PR Sreejesh: You are truly and inspiration for me and millions of people Mahi bhai. MAHI style of retairment Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands Happy retirement bhai #endofmahi #msd13 #msdhoni

Ranveer Singh: LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD.

Kiren Rijiju: Thank you for all the wonderful memories msdhoni. Your belief, confidence, courage and hard work will continue to inspire generations.

Jasprit Bumrah: You've been a constant source of motivation & encouragement for young players everywhere and you will continue to be, even as you embark on this new journey. Congratulations on a great career,

Suresh Raina: All the very best for everything the future holds.

Nitin Gadkari: Well Played! msdhoni You took India's name to the pinnacle of world cricket with your performance and leadership. Every Indian is proud of you. My best wishes on your next innings.

Mohammad Kaif: Can't imagine any one else wearing a Number 7 India jersey again. Thank you for the unforgettable memories #MSDhoni. See you in UAE.

Pankaj Advani: Cricket will never be the same without you msdhoni Heartiest congratulations on an awesome and super successful career #MSDhoni #CaptionCool

Ashok Gehlot: #MSDhoni is one of our finest cricketers, who has been a most successful captain of Indian cricket team. My best wishes to him as he announces retirement from international cricket.

Sashi Tharoor: So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb.

Rupinder Pal Singh: Will miss this smile in the blue jersey! Thank you #MSDhoni for all the memories. A leader like no other.

Vicky Kaushal: What an innings! Thank You for everything @mahi7781

Randeep Hooda: Nooooo !!! You've always known the best .. Thanks for the entertainment #Dhoni #MSDhoni

Riteish Deshmukh: No retirement from our hearts #MSDhoni msdhoni

Rohit Roy: Heart broken End of an era!! Thank you for making us proud... For making us confident... For finishing it off with a swagger only you have!! I only wish you could have gone on forever on the field! All the best my friend msdhoni #legend #master #dignified