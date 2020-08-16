MS Dhoni retires: Shane Warne asks former India captain to join London Spirit in The Hundred

Dhoni, the only captain to win three ICC tournaments, called time on his illustrious international career on Saturday (August 15) putting an to end to speculation which lasted for more than a year.

After Dhoni announced his retirement, Warne while in the commentary box for Sky Sports during the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan, asked the former India captain if he would be interested to join him at London Spirit for next year's The Hundred.

"I'm just wondering if I can get him down to the London Spirit next year for The Hundred. Ok MS, if you would like to continue to play outside of the IPL (Indian Premier League), would you like to come and play for the London Spirit at Lord's next year in The Hundred?" said Warne.

Meanwhile, Pakistan great Wasim Akram jokingly responded to Warne that Dhoni will be wondering if the team can afford him.

"Warney if I was MS Dhoni, I would be asking you how much budget do you have," said Wasim to which Warne replied: "I'll find the money, MS."

The Hundred, organized by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was initially scheduled for the summer of 2020, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be played in 2021.

Dhoni may have retired from international cricket, but is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this year in the UAE. So, BCCI rules on restrictiong Indian male cricketers playing in foreign leagues may not allow Dhoni to participate in The Hundred.