MS Dhoni's childhood coach makes big statement as #DhoniRetires and #DhoniNeverTires trend on Twitter

Soon after Sakshi's snub to all those who fanned the rumour on the social media, fans of the legendary India cricketer trended #DhoniNeverTires and expressed their support towards the two-time World Cup-winning captain.

Sakshi, while venting her ire on the social media, claimed all those who are talking about veteran India cricketer's retirement have lost their mental balance during the lockdown.

MS Dhoni's retirement rumours: Angry Sakshi tweets, 'lockdown has made people mentally unstable'

Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Ranjan Banerjee has also come out in support of his prodigy and claimed the 38-year-old won't announce his retirement silently.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Banerjee said that Dhoni will chair a press conference and formally announce his retirement from international cricket after letting his intentions known to the BCCI.

"Dhoni is not the kind of person who will call up people and tell them 'I am retiring'. He knows how to do it. When he will feel it is time, he will inform BCCI and call a proper press conference and do all the things that need to be done. Like he did when he called time on his Test career," Banerjee was quoted as saying.

Chak De India: When Balbir Singh Senior wished MS Dhoni-led Team India to 'complete their own golden hat-trick'

"You don't go by social media. There are many things that become 'trends' but end up as fake news. I don't know why people are after Dhoni. I know him well and I can tell you, he will let all of us know when he thinks he has to retire," Banerjee added.

MS Dhoni's India comeback seems difficult due to IPL 2020 postponement, but you never know: Ajay Ratra

Earlier, Banerjee claimed that the ageing cricketing hero will find a place in India's T20 World Cup squad whether or not the IPL 2020 happens.

However, if one goes by the latest developments then it seems highly unlikely that the T20 WC will be held this year and the BCCI might just get an opportunity to organise IPL in that window.