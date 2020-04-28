MS Dhoni's international future doesn't depend on his IPL performance, claims Aakash Chopra

Many believed MS Dhoni's performance in the domestic league, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus, was necessary for his India return. Dhoni last played for Team India in July last year when the Men In Blue were defeated by New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final.

Chopra told IANS, "It's a huge misconception that Dhoni's comeback to the Indian team was dependent on his performance in the IPL." With IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely, many believe there is a big question mark on the international future of Chennai Super Kings' skipper.

"If that is how we will view Dhoni as a player and his career and what he has achieved as a player, then I think we are just knocking at the wrong door because it's not right," the 42-year-old former opener said.

Chopra added that if the wicketkeeper-batsman wants to play for the Men In Blue and if the team management also wishes the same, it will happen.

"See, if the team wants him to play, all that will happen. But if the IPL doesn't take place this year, the T20 World Cup doesn't happen this year, of course, he will be a year older and with him out of the cricket for more than 18 months, you can assume that you might not see him play again for India," he pointed.

Chopra also said that organising the T20 World Cup looks "difficult" in October-November looking at the present situation. However, cancellation or postponement of the showpiece event might eventually open a window for the 13th IPL edition and the tournament can be held even behind closed doors.

"It's still a long shot because we don't know how the world is going to operate. This COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. For a tournament like the IPL, you have to ensure players' safety. It's being contemplated to have the IPL behind closed doors and I think it's better to have the tournament with empty stands rather than not having the tournament at all.

"To be honest, the T20 World Cup looks very, very difficult because Australia has already put a travel ban till September. The T20 World Cup is slated to be played in October. So, October-November might just turn out to be the window to open up suddenly because moving the entire world to one place and then playing the tournament is a lot tougher than playing, say the IPL, in one country where most of the players are Indians and only a handful of players, have to fly in. From a commentator and a cricket lover's point of view, I would want the IPL to happen," he added.