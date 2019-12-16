MS Dhoni shares funny throwback video of wife Sakshi Dhoni trying to mug up a dialogue for a TV commercial

In the video shared on his Instagram handle, the 38-year-old Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman shared the old video and captioned, "Blast from the past. When you turn the table and ask the director to deliver the dialogue especially when she keeps saying such an easy dialogue you should do it in one take. Time flies this was more than a year back."

The quintessential 'Captain Cool', once said that it's his wife Sakshi who calls the shots at home and that he never comes in the way. The cricketer, while offering the mantra to a happy marriage said, "I know I can be happy only if she is happy". He married Sakshi in 2010.

Speaking at an event, the legendary cricketer, who is currently on a sabbatical, joked about marriage and love.

"All men are like lions until they get married," he said much to the amusement of a packed hall at an event organised by matrimonial site 'BharatMatrimony' on Tuesday night.

"I am like an ideal husband...I let my wife do everything. I know I can be happy only if my wife is happy. My wife will only be happy if I say yes to anything and everything that she says," he added.

Offering a more a serious take on marriage later, Dhoni said the relationship gets stronger with age. "...the real essence of marriage is once you cross 50. Once you are 55, I would say that's the real age for love. That's where you get slightly away from whatever your daily routine is," he said.

There has been intense speculation about the future of the Jharkhand stumper, who has been away from the game since India's semi-final exit from the ICC World Cup in England in July. He has already missed the West Indies tour and home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies.

Earlier, the cricketer sought to steer clear of queries on his ongoing break from cricket, which has fuelled intense speculation about his future, the cricketer said, "Don't ask me till January".