MS Dhoni sports a new look dedicated to Indian Army; interacts with fans at Jaipur airport - See pics

View this post on Instagram
Recent Click of MS Dhoni with friends from Jaipur!😍😊 . #Dhoni #MSDhoni #TravelDiary
A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhonifansofficial) on Aug 24, 2019 at 12:38am PDT
Dhoni arrives Jaipur in private jet
In this image posted by an Instagram handle titled 'MS Dhonifans Official', the two-time World Cup-winning former India captain could be seen sitting in a private jet.
View this post on Instagram
Guess where is @mahi7781 heading from Jaipur Airport?✈ . #MSDhoni #Dhoni #TravelDiary
A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhonifansofficial) on Aug 24, 2019 at 6:56am PDT
Dhoni boarding the flight to Jaipur
This is video uploaded on the Instagram handle the veteran India cricketer could be seen boarding the private jet and heading for another destination from Jaipur.
View this post on Instagram
A lucky fan shakes hands with MS Dhoni as his dream comes true.💕 We would totally do that too, had we been in his place!😋😉 . . #MSDhoni #Dhoni #TravelDiary #PicOfTheDay
A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhonifansofficial) on Aug 25, 2019 at 4:46am PDT
Dhoni poses for a selfie with a fana
Dhoni even acknowledged a few of his fans with a selfie or photo-ops at the airport and made their day.
"A lucky fan shakes hands with MS Dhoni as his dream comes true.💕 We would totally do that too, had we been in his place," captioned the Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
MS Dhoni's new look dedicated to the Jawans. Once and forever an army personnel!❤👏 . . #IndianArmy #MSDhoni #Dhoni #PicOfTheDay
A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhonifansofficial) on Aug 24, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT
Dhoni sports a Army look
The Instagram handle claimed Dhoni's look is inspired by the para troopers.
View this post on Instagram
New Hairdo Of @mahi7781 Thanks a lot @sapnamotibhavnani
A post shared by Mahi Kumar (@mahiksn7781) on Aug 20, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT
Dhoni gets hair cut
After his return from J&K, MS Dhoni also got a new hairstyle. He got the new haircut done from Sapna Bhawnani.