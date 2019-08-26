Cricket
MS Dhoni sports a new look dedicated to Indian Army; interacts with fans at Jaipur airport - See pics

MS Dhoni sports a new look dedicated to Indian Army; interacts with fans at Jaipur airport - See pics

New Delhi, Aug 26: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back to his routine of attending events and promoting brands after his return from his stint with the Indian Army.

The 38-year-old cricketer, who took two month break from competitive cricket, served with 106 battalion of the Territorial Army. He started his duty on July 31 which came to an end as on August 15.

MS Dhoni even went to Leh, the capital of newly formed Union Territory, and spent some time with the kids and played cricket.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is now back to his brand committments and for the same purpose, the Ranchi cricketer arrived in Jaipur. Dhoni was however spotted wearing a bandana on his head at the airport. The legendary cricketer received a rousing welcome from his fans, who had gathered in good numbers at the airport, to get a glimpse of their favourite sporstperson.

View this post on Instagram

Recent Click of MS Dhoni with friends from Jaipur!😍😊 . #Dhoni #MSDhoni #TravelDiary

A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhonifansofficial) on Aug 24, 2019 at 12:38am PDT

Dhoni arrives Jaipur in private jet

In this image posted by an Instagram handle titled 'MS Dhonifans Official', the two-time World Cup-winning former India captain could be seen sitting in a private jet.

View this post on Instagram

Guess where is @mahi7781 heading from Jaipur Airport?✈ . #MSDhoni #Dhoni #TravelDiary

A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhonifansofficial) on Aug 24, 2019 at 6:56am PDT

Dhoni boarding the flight to Jaipur

This is video uploaded on the Instagram handle the veteran India cricketer could be seen boarding the private jet and heading for another destination from Jaipur.

Dhoni poses for a selfie with a fana

Dhoni even acknowledged a few of his fans with a selfie or photo-ops at the airport and made their day.

"A lucky fan shakes hands with MS Dhoni as his dream comes true.💕 We would totally do that too, had we been in his place," captioned the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

MS Dhoni's new look dedicated to the Jawans. Once and forever an army personnel!❤👏 . . #IndianArmy #MSDhoni #Dhoni #PicOfTheDay

A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhonifansofficial) on Aug 24, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT

Dhoni sports a Army look

The Instagram handle claimed Dhoni's look is inspired by the para troopers.

View this post on Instagram

New Hairdo Of @mahi7781 Thanks a lot @sapnamotibhavnani

A post shared by Mahi Kumar (@mahiksn7781) on Aug 20, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT

Dhoni gets hair cut

After his return from J&K, MS Dhoni also got a new hairstyle. He got the new haircut done from Sapna Bhawnani.

Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019

