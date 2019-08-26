MS Dhoni sports a new look dedicated to Indian Army; interacts with fans at Jaipur airport - See pics

New Delhi, Aug 26: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back to his routine of attending events and promoting brands after his return from his stint with the Indian Army.

The 38-year-old cricketer, who took two month break from competitive cricket, served with 106 battalion of the Territorial Army. He started his duty on July 31 which came to an end as on August 15.

MS Dhoni even went to Leh, the capital of newly formed Union Territory, and spent some time with the kids and played cricket.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is now back to his brand committments and for the same purpose, the Ranchi cricketer arrived in Jaipur. Dhoni was however spotted wearing a bandana on his head at the airport. The legendary cricketer received a rousing welcome from his fans, who had gathered in good numbers at the airport, to get a glimpse of their favourite sporstperson.