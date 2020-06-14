Cricket
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

By
Mumbai, June 14: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday (June 14) committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence and sent shockwaves in the industry as well as amongst his fans.

Sushant is widely known for his work as the protagonist in the biopic based on former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the biopic titled 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' was released in 2016.

Sushant was joined by Disha Patani and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Shushant was praised by the critics, as well as fans, for brilliantly essaying the character of the two-time World Cup-winning Indian captain. The movie traced the journey of Dhoni from a boy in Ranchi to the biggest name in the world of cricket.

Shushant's last Bollywood film was 'Chhichhore' which was directed by Dangal-fame Nitesh Tiwari. Chhichhore was a multi-starer movie.

Earlier last week, Rajput's ex-manager, Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai. Disha jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Malad, Mumbai. She was rushed to a hospital in Borivali where she was declared dead.

More details awaited.

Read more about: suicide ms dhoni cricket
Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 14:54 [IST]
