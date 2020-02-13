MS Dhoni visits Puttaparthi Sri Sathya Sai Baba temple

Cricket circles were abuzz with rumours as his visit came with the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, about to start in a month's time.

Dhoni plies his trade with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and with the team owner and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief N Srinivasan confirming that the ex-Indian captain "will be released" by the franchise in the 2021 IPL auctions, speculation is rife about his future.

Srinivasan talks on Dhoni's future

At Puttaparthi, Dhoni had a darshan of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's samadhi at Sai Kulwant Hall, visited the super-speciality hospital and was shown around the 'hospital sans cash counter' by the staff.

#Dhoni visited Puttaparthi yesterday to seek blessings ahead of the upcoming #IPL season.https://t.co/spLTagbKqG — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 12, 2020

The 38-year-old is also reportedly to have met Dr Muthu Kumar, who is on the panel of external doctors for the Indian cricket team.

Dhoni, who has been left out of BCCI's new central contract list, will lead three-time champions CSK's challenge in the IPL 2020 which is expected to start on March 29

IPL start may be delayed

However, there are unconfirmed reports that the start of the IPL may be delayed.

(With inputs from Agencies)