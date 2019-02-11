MS Dhoni wins heart with his love for Indian flag as a delirious fan trespasses on the field: Watch

The recently concluded India's tour of New Zealand was no different where chants of 'Dhoni-Dhoni' reverberated the stadiums whenever he stepped into the middle.

Fans trespassing the security cordon in the field to meet the two-time world winning captain has been a common phenomenon in India. But a similar sight was witnessed during the third and final T20I encounter between India and New Zealand on Sunday (February 10).

But it was Dhoni's moving gesture that made the incident even more special. The 37-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee showed how dear was the Indian flag to him.

A delirious Dhoni fan, who was holding the Indian tri-colour, breached the security and rushed towards the former Indian captain to touch his feet.

Running high on emotions, the trespasser was able to touch Dhoni's feet but in doing that, the Indian flag in his right hand brushed the ground.

Just like his lightening quick stumping, Dhoni spotted that and grabbed the flag from the fan. Harbhajan Singh, who was doing commentary during the match, was greatly impressed with the Chennai Super Kings captain's presence of mind and his respect towards the national flag.

In the game, New Zealand posted a daunting total of 212 which India fell short of 4 runs while chasing. India fought hard but lost the game and thus the series 1-2.

While Dhoni was exceptional behind the stumps, as usual, but wasn't of much help to the team with the bat as he scored just two runs. However, he has been in good touch of late.

The game was also Dhoni's 300th in the shortest format, including the 199 IPL games he has featured so far.

He has played in 96 T20 Internationals, scoring 1548 runs at an average of 36.85. Dhoni also has 56 catches and 34 stumpings to his name.