Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni wins heart with his love for Indian flag as a delirious fan trespasses on the field: Watch

By
Image: TV grab
Image: TV grab from StarSports

Hamilton, Feb 11: Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a demi-god like status amongst his fans which is evident with the fact that he receives loud cheers anywhere he walks into the field to play in India colours.

The recently concluded India's tour of New Zealand was no different where chants of 'Dhoni-Dhoni' reverberated the stadiums whenever he stepped into the middle.

Fans trespassing the security cordon in the field to meet the two-time world winning captain has been a common phenomenon in India. But a similar sight was witnessed during the third and final T20I encounter between India and New Zealand on Sunday (February 10).

But it was Dhoni's moving gesture that made the incident even more special. The 37-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee showed how dear was the Indian flag to him.

A delirious Dhoni fan, who was holding the Indian tri-colour, breached the security and rushed towards the former Indian captain to touch his feet.

Running high on emotions, the trespasser was able to touch Dhoni's feet but in doing that, the Indian flag in his right hand brushed the ground.

Just like his lightening quick stumping, Dhoni spotted that and grabbed the flag from the fan. Harbhajan Singh, who was doing commentary during the match, was greatly impressed with the Chennai Super Kings captain's presence of mind and his respect towards the national flag.

In the game, New Zealand posted a daunting total of 212 which India fell short of 4 runs while chasing. India fought hard but lost the game and thus the series 1-2.

While Dhoni was exceptional behind the stumps, as usual, but wasn't of much help to the team with the bat as he scored just two runs. However, he has been in good touch of late.

The game was also Dhoni's 300th in the shortest format, including the 199 IPL games he has featured so far.

He has played in 96 T20 Internationals, scoring 1548 runs at an average of 36.85. Dhoni also has 56 catches and 34 stumpings to his name.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 0 - 0 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019
    Read in Telugu: ధోని కోసం బారికేడ్లు దూకి మైదానంలోకి చొచ్చుకొచ్చాడు (వీడియో)

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue