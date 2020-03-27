Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Table Toppers Multan Sultans should be declared PSL winners: Mushtaq Ahmed

By Pti
Multan Sultans should be declared PSL winners: Mushtaq Ahmed
Moeen Ali played for Multan Sultans in PSL 2020

Karachi, March 27: Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed says table-leaders Multan Sultans should be declared winners of the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) since hosting knockout matches later will affect the new season.

Mushtaq, who was on the coaching panel of the Multan Sultans along with England's Andy Flower and local coach Abdul Rehman, said it was important to close the fifth edition.

"The PSL five has to have a proper closure and that can be done by taking into count the top team on the points table at the end of the league stage and declaring them winners," he said.

Mushtaq, 49, who played 52 tests and 144 one-day international's and has also worked as bowling coach of the national team and spin bowling coach of the England team was a key figure on the Multan Sultans support staff.

"If the PCB doesn't close the PSL 5 and tries to organise the remaining four or five matches including the final later this year or before the PSL 6 it will dent the hype and spoil the momentum of the next edition," he said.

He also noted that if the PCB decides to organise the remaining matches later this year or before PSL 6 it will be hard on the teams as it would not be clear which player (s) are available to play at that time.

"And it is not easy to just regroup for four to five matches and get the momentum going like it was in the PSL five," he added.

Mushtaq said Multan deserved to be crowned champions as they finished clear leaders on the points table with 14 points and none of the other franchises who finished in the top four should have any complaints.

"Believe me I would have said the same thing even if some other franchise had finished at the top of the points table," he added.

The PCB was forced to suspend the PSL 5 on the day the semi-finals were scheduled in Lahore after a health scare around England's Alex Hales who after returning home tweeted that he had felt symptoms of the coronavirus. Four to five matches of the PSL had to be held before empty stadiums in Karachi and Lahore due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 21:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue