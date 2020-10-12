Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma says team confident of chasing any target

Rohit Sharma was elated to see his side completing a tough chase successfully to go top of the IPL 2020 points table.

"This win means a lot for the team. The kind of cricket we are playing gives us confidence going forward. It is really pleasing how we have played in the first half of the tournament. It was a perfect day for us. We did everything right. We bowled really well, then clinical with the bat, not so much in the end but we will take it," said Rohit, the Mumbai skipper, said in the post-match presentation.

However, Rohit said one of the set batsmen should stay till the end and finish the job. On Sunday, both Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored fifties but failed to last the distance.

"We have always spoken of the importance of one set batter staying till the end because he knows the conditions. That is one thing we need to tighten. Again, I don't want to go too much into this. Chasing has not been that good in this tournament, but the way we did it, it gives us a lot of confidence that we can chase any target," said Rohit.

South African wicketkeeper batsman De Kock, who opened the innings for Mumbai and made a fifty, said he was happy to get back among runs after a modest start to the IPL 2020.

"Enjoyed the win. I am just keeping it simple and that has worked for me. I have been batting well in the nets. I wasn't too stressed. But the lack of runs was disappointing, but I wasn't too stressed because I have been hitting it well in the nets," said De Kock, who was adjudged man of the match.