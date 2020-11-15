Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani hails team's 5th title triumph, says 'this is the best we've played in 13 years'

Not just players, the owners of the franchise were seen cheering for their side after the historic triumph by 5 wickets. The owners Akash Ambani and Nita Ambani were present in the stands during the final and joined the players in the celebrations.

In an interview with Times Of India, Akash - the owner of the franchise - was elated with the team's performance in the tournament and termed his team's stellar show as the best since the tournament's inception in 2008.

"Our record in terms of wins and losses is the same as last year. But in terms of the quality of cricket played, this season was incredible. From what our plan for the season was and what we managed to execute on the field, I'd say we were in the 95 to 98% range. This is the best we've played in 13 years," Akash was quoted by TOI.

The Mumbai-based franchise has won five out of seven tournaments yet it was claimed that the team won only in odd years. The team broke the jinx comfortably in 2020 and were crowned champions in the even year.

"That 'odd' narrative was going around for a long time. That's been set right in 2020. We had set out on this task of doing it in back-to-back years. To win it in an even year is such an added thrill," stated Akash.

Akash also recalled the time when his father informed him that they had bought a cricket team.

"It was in 2008, I still remember we were playing football, and my father came and said 'we have bought a cricket team'. None of us knew what the IPL would be at that point of time. All I remember was there was a glimmer of expectation around," he added.