Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final 2022: Live Streaming, Date, Venue, Route to Final, Stats

Bengaluru, June 18: Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will face each other in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from June 22 and it will be a battle between a team that is eager to build on a rich legacy and the other trying to build their own.
Here are some essential details about the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh like TV channel, live streaming platform, date, venue, squads, route to final and some stats.
1. Mumbai Route to Final
Mumbai vs Saurashtra: Match drawn
Mumbai vs Goa: Mumbai won by 119 runs
Mumbai vs Odisha: Mumbai won — innings & 108 runs.
Mumbai vs Uttarakhand: Mumbai won by 725 runs.
Mumbai vs UP: Match drawn; Mumbai winner by first innings lead.
2. MP Route to Final
MP vs Gujarat: MP won by 106 runs
MP vs Meghalaya: MP won — innings & 301 runs
MP vs Kerala: Match drawn
MP vs Punjab: MP won by 10 wickets
MP vs Bengal: MP won by 174 runs.
3. Squads
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer , Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni ,Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan.
MP: Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Ajay Rohera, Parth Sahani, Kuldeep Sen, Shumham Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer.
4. Mumbai Ranji Stats 2022
Most runs: Sarfaraz Khan: 803
Most Wickets: Shams Mulani: 37
MP Ranji Stats 2022
Most Runs: Yash Dubey: 480
Most Wickets: Kumar Kartikeya: 27
5. Quick Facts
1. Mumbai has won the highest number of Ranji Trophy titles: 41
2. MP has never won the title but they have entered the final once in 1998-99 losing to Karnataka.
3. MP coach Chandrakant Pandit has won the Ranji Trophy with two different teams — Mumbai and Vidarbha.
6. Ranji Trophy Final Date, Telecast, Time
Starting Date: June 22, 2022
Match time: 9.30 AM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks
Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar.
