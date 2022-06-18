Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final 2022: Live Streaming, Date, Venue, Route to Final, Stats

By
Mumbai to face MP in Ranji Trophy final
Mumbai to face MP in Ranji Trophy final

Bengaluru, June 18: Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will face each other in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from June 22 and it will be a battle between a team that is eager to build on a rich legacy and the other trying to build their own.

Here are some essential details about the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh like TV channel, live streaming platform, date, venue, squads, route to final and some stats.

1. Mumbai Route to Final

Mumbai vs Saurashtra: Match drawn

Mumbai vs Goa: Mumbai won by 119 runs

Mumbai vs Odisha: Mumbai won — innings & 108 runs.

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand: Mumbai won by 725 runs.

Mumbai vs UP: Match drawn; Mumbai winner by first innings lead.

2. MP Route to Final

MP vs Gujarat: MP won by 106 runs

MP vs Meghalaya: MP won — innings & 301 runs

MP vs Kerala: Match drawn

MP vs Punjab: MP won by 10 wickets

MP vs Bengal: MP won by 174 runs.

3. Squads

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer , Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni ,Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan.

MP: Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Ajay Rohera, Parth Sahani, Kuldeep Sen, Shumham Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer.

4. Mumbai Ranji Stats 2022

Most runs: Sarfaraz Khan: 803

Most Wickets: Shams Mulani: 37

Kumar Kartikeya
Kumar Kartikeya

MP Ranji Stats 2022

Most Runs: Yash Dubey: 480

Most Wickets: Kumar Kartikeya: 27

5. Quick Facts

1. Mumbai has won the highest number of Ranji Trophy titles: 41

2. MP has never won the title but they have entered the final once in 1998-99 losing to Karnataka.

3. MP coach Chandrakant Pandit has won the Ranji Trophy with two different teams — Mumbai and Vidarbha.

6. Ranji Trophy Final Date, Telecast, Time

Starting Date: June 22, 2022

Match time: 9.30 AM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar.

Comments

MORE RANJI TROPHY NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs SA | 5th T20 Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 16:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments