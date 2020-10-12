Muralitharan bio-pic: Sri Lanka legend says Vijay Sethupathi best fit to play Muttiah in '800'

800, a fast-paced and funny biopic, is named based on the number of Test wickets taken by Muralitharan. The movie, which is directed by MS Sripathy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures, will be shot in Sri Lanka, UK, Australia and India.

Muralitharan, who is currently away Sunrisers in IPL 2020, reacted for the first time since movie was announced and the former Sri Lanka spinner told during Star Sports show Cricket Live that Sethupathi was the best for the movie.

"Once the script was ready, we thought the best fit for this movie is non-other than Vijay Sethupathi," said Muralitharan.

"I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expressions. I trust Vijay completely as he is one of the greatest actors and I have complete faith that he'll definitely do wonders for the film."

Meanwhile, Sethupathi, who is popularly known as 'Makkal Selvan' by his fans, said he was thrilled to listen to the story of the 'charming character and personality'.

"It's really nice to listen to his story and spend time with Murali sir. He is like a stamp, he makes a mark wherever he goes with his charming character and personality."

"I love his real life, because fans have seen him in matches on the field, but very few have got a chance to know Murli sir's personality off the field. He's very adorable and lovable. He's such a beautiful person and his story needs to be told," he added.

The movie, which is set to be filmed from the start of 2021 and release at the end of next year, will be made primarily in Tamil language. However, due to Muralitharan and Sethupathi's popularity, the film will also be dubbed in all South Indian languages as well as Hindi, Bengali and Sinhalese. An international version with English subtitles is also being planned.

Muralitharan, who retired from international cricket in 2011, is the only cricketer to have taken 800 wickets in Test cricket, while he has also picked up 534 and 13 wickets respectively in 350 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

(With Agency inputs)