Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mushfiqur Rahim to auction his bat to help in coronavirus relief efforts

By Pti
Mushfiqur Rahim to auction his bat to help in coronavirus relief efforts
Mushfiqur Rahim to auction his bat to help in coronavirus relief efforts

Dhaka, April 20: Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the coronavirus relief work in his country.

"I am putting up the bat with which I made a double hundred for auction," Mushfiqur told the Dhaka-based Bengali daily 'Prothom Alo'.

"It will be put up online, so let's see how we can go about it. I urge everyone with the ability to push up the price of the bat since the proceeds will be spent entirely for the poor people."

More than 2000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Last week, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had urged his fellow players to help the poor by auctioning their equipment and jerseys.

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning his World Cup final jersey.

More MUSHFIQUR RAHIM News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 14,792 | World - 2,248,863
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue