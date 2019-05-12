My daughters are precious to me: Afridi after indoor sports remark on children backfires

In his autobiography titled 'Game Changer', the former Pakistan captain -- who is father of four daughters -- Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Aqsa -- said his decision was motivated by "social and religious reasons".

My daughters are very precious to me! My life revolves around them. They all have some ambitions in life and I will support them while guiding them as a responsible father 1/2 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 12, 2019

In the book, the much-discussed cricketer added that feminists can say whatever they want about his decision. "My life revolves around them. They all have some ambitions in life and I will support them while guiding them as a responsible father," Afridi wrote on his twitter handle.

"I don't judge anyone for what they do or meddle in people's life. I expect the same too from others. May Allah bless my daughters and daughters/women all over the world! Let people be."

In his book, excerpts from which have been making headlines, Afridi wrote that his daughters were "great at sports" but he would only permit them indoor games.

I don't judge anyone for what they do or meddle in people's life. I expect the same too from others. May Allah bless my daughters and daughters/women all over the world! Let people be. @fifiharoon @Independent — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 12, 2019

"Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they're indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls. They have permission to play all the indoor games they want, but my daughters are not going to be competing in public sporting activities," he said.

His views about his daughters have landed Afridi in another controversy as people have called him out for being a misogynist.