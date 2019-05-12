Cricket

My daughters are precious to me: Afridi after indoor sports remark on children backfires

By Pti
afridi

Karachi, May 12: "My daughters are very precious to me," scribbled Shahid Afridi in his defence after creating a flutter by writing in his book that he won't allow them to play any outdoor sport.

In his autobiography titled 'Game Changer', the former Pakistan captain -- who is father of four daughters -- Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Aqsa -- said his decision was motivated by "social and religious reasons".

In the book, the much-discussed cricketer added that feminists can say whatever they want about his decision. "My life revolves around them. They all have some ambitions in life and I will support them while guiding them as a responsible father," Afridi wrote on his twitter handle.

"I don't judge anyone for what they do or meddle in people's life. I expect the same too from others. May Allah bless my daughters and daughters/women all over the world! Let people be."

In his book, excerpts from which have been making headlines, Afridi wrote that his daughters were "great at sports" but he would only permit them indoor games.

"Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they're indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls. They have permission to play all the indoor games they want, but my daughters are not going to be competing in public sporting activities," he said.

His views about his daughters have landed Afridi in another controversy as people have called him out for being a misogynist.

Full Time: TNO 3 - 2 SAS
    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 18:25 [IST]
