'My international cricket days are done,' says South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris

In an interview with Sportskeeda, the Protea cricketer said, "My playing days for South Africa are done. I am not one for announcing things and officially retiring and all of that. They know where I stand, I know where I stand, but my days are done for CSA, I think they know that."

Asked if he ever had a debate with the officials at Cricket South Africa (CSA) regarding his international career, the right-arm pacer said he hasn't had any discussion with the board in a while.

Referring the treatment meted out to SA legends Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir - who were dropped from the national side without being given any explanation. Both du Plessis and Tahir - who still have a lot of cricket left in them - are unlikely to make their return in SA colours.

"I had my discussions with whoever I needed to quite a while ago, I haven't spoken to CSA since then. At the end of the day, how they treated Faf (du Plessis), Immi (Imran Tahir) or me is something they've to deal with, there is no way I can comment. I wasn't a part of the negotiations, I haven't been spoken to for a year, maybe longer than a year. So can't really comment on what's happening, a few stories are coming out, I know which one I can believe. It's a touchy subject, there are so many different angles to it," said Morris - who was recently seen in action during the IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals.

Asked why he didn't announce his international retirement, Morris said that's how he is. The all-rounder also believes he was fortunate to represent the Proteas in all three formats.

"There hasn't been an official retirement because that's not how I am, but like I said, my international cricket days are done. I am focussing on domestic cricket and giving back to the team as much as I can. I was fortunate to represent South Africa in all 3 formats, I had an opportunity to represent my country."

"If you had asked me the same question a few months ago, I would have given you a longer answer but right now I am content with my life and my career," he added further.