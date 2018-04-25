My Khel Fantasy Tips - Bangalore vs Chennai

This clash can be well described as the most glamorous one in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at home on Wednesday, April 25. Points-wise, the two teams' ranks are opposite with CSK having eight points in five games and RCB with just four points from the same number of matches.

The Challengers will be under pressure to do well in this game as their fans will expect another fine victory following their much-awaited win over Delhi Daredevils the other night.

CSK are on a roll, winning four matches out of five. RCB are just staying afloat, winning two matches out of three. RCB are playing at home and would have home support. But Chennai too would get good support at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as CSK fans are travelling all over India to support Dhoni and his men.

Best economical pick: Deepak Chahar showed some serious aggression with the ball against SRH. His fiery opening spell saw the hosts reeling on 22 for three in the fifth over of the game. He dismisssed Ricky Bhui in very first over for a duck. In his next over, he sent Manish Pandey packing for a duck and then got the wicket of Deepak Hooda too. In the four overs that he bowled on the day, Chahar returned with figures of 3/15.

Top captains & vice captains: Royal Challengers Bangalore have two of the world's best batsmen in their ranks Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Royal Challengers Bangalore had a rough time in the first 4 games of this IPL. To get their spirits back, they desperately needed the senior players to step up. AB de Villiers did that to perfection in the last game and almost singlehandedly won the game for his side. He remained unbeaten on 90 off mere 39 deliveries. He clobbered sixes at will and ended up hitting 10 fours and five sixes in his unbeaten knock. Virat Kohli too was on song before he was dismissed by a super catch from Trent Boult.

Smart pick: Ambati Rayudu who has always played in the middle-order, was tested as on opener this season. He found decent success but in the last game, when he got to bat in the middle-order, he showed some serious mettle. Rayudu blasted a quick 79 off 37 deliveries with 9 fours and 4 sixes to give the impetus to the CSK innings.

Cautious pick: Corey Anderson failed to impress yet again with the bat. All he needed to do was to play the supporting role to AB in the run chase against DD. Anderson got out in the end overs with just 15 to his name.

My XI: AB de Villiers (Captain), Virat Kohli (Vice-Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Quinton de Kock, Suresh Raina, Mandeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.