My Khel Fantasy Tips - Bangalore vs Mumbai on May 1

The defending champions Mumbai Indians finally got their season back on track with a win over their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in Pune. Now they head South where they will face Royal Challengers Bangalore who are in a similar situation like them and need to win almost all their remaining matches.

The prospect of the must-win game is in itself is exciting as it brings the best out of the teams like these and the Chinnaswamy Stadium might witness the plethora of fours of sixes on Tuesday. Both the teams are on the same boat, winning two matches out of 7. Another loss would take them closer towards exit for play-offs berth. Mumbai would be a rejuvenated lot after beating CSK in the last clash.

Best economical pick - Krunal Pandya has been brave to bowl in the powerplay. He scalped the wickets of Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu in the previous encounter which pulled back the hosts who were set to score big while batting first. He needs to bat well though and his acrobatics in the middle order could be required at any point in time.

Top captains & vice captains - One of the most talented batsmen of his generation, Virat Kohli is among the contenders to win the orange cap this season. RCB's skipper played seven matches this season and scored 317 runs with a strike rate of 140.26. He averages 63.40 runs per game and his unbeaten 92 runs against Mumbai Indians remains to be his best inning of the season so far. Virat Kohli is performing brilliantly this season, however, he needs support from RCB's bowling unit in order to get something out of the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav scored two valuable knocks of 34 against SRH and 44 against CSK. His 44 against CSK paved the way for Rohit Sharma to finish off the game against CSK.

Smart pick - Rohit Sharma found his form in the last match again and needs to be consistent now if his team needs to win the next few games. It is important for Mumbai that their skipper remains in the thick of the things which make him a dangerous player. As a skipper, he has seen it all and the batting maestro in him has to come to the fore if the Men in Blue aim to defend the title.

Cautious Pick - Kieron Pollard is well past his prime and has miserably struggled this season with the bat. Moreover, he doesn't bowl much nowadays which makes him a liability in the playing XI. Pollard was part of the team for the first 6 matches out of which they won only a solitary game. He could only muster 63 runs in 5 matches.

My XI - Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Evin Lewis, Mandeep Singh