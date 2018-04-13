My Khel Fantasy Tips - Bangalore vs Punjab

Virat Kohli's RCB will take on Ravichandran Ashwin's KXIP at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. They have met 20 times in the IPL since 2008 with KXIP having a lead of 12-8.

Best economical pick - Mandeep Singh is a talented batsman who can play at a high striking rate. Mandeep has played many Match-winning knocks for RCB. It was Mandeep Singh because of whom RCB was able to set up a big total against KKR. He scored 37 runs in 18 balls at a strike-rate of 205.56.

Top captains & vice captains - Batting at no.4 will be none other than Ab De Villiers, The Protea batsman will be high on confidence after winning the test series against Australia and scoring 44 runs off just 23 balls against KKR. With a strike rate of over 145 in T20, Ab de Villiers becomes an automatic choice for Captain. KL Rahul opened the innings for Kings XI Punjab in their opening encounter against Delhi. He literally annihilated the bowlers of Delhi Daredevils. He took the special liking to Amit Mishra, the leg-spinner, by smashing 24 runs in a single over to bring up his half-century with just 17 balls into his team's innings. Even this was the record as he became the first player to race past the 50-run mark before the fourth over in the grand history of the IPL.

Smart pick - Mujeeb Zadran became the youngest ever player to feature in the history of the IPL when he was handed the debut by KXIP side. He didn't disappoint and scalped the dangerous and the top T20I batsman Colin Munro in his very first over. He also sent back Rishabh Pant who was threatening to take the game away from the home side. He eventually returned with the brilliant figures of 2/28 after four overs.

Cautious Pick - The veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh had a poor start to this year's tournament. In a match where the batsmen found it easy to get going, Yuvraj largely struggled with his timing. He could score just 12 runs in the 21 balls that he faced. He is playing very slow nowadays which can give you negative points so pick him in your squad at your own risk.

My XI - AB de Villiers (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb Zadran, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes,Marcus Stoinis, Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Karun Nair