My Khel Fantasy Tips - Delhi vs Kolkata on April 27

Delhi Daredevils will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla on April 27. KKR has already defeated DD at Eden Gardens, now they will play DD at their home ground. In the ongoing season, DD failed to get off to a good start. So far, they have played six matches and lost five.

In the wake of DD's dismal show, Gautam Gambhir gave up the captaincy. In the next match against KKR Shreyas Iyer will lead them. This is the last chance for Delhi Daredevils to make a comeback otherwise their journey for this IPL would be over. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are at 4th spot and would be looking to go one step further to 3rd spot. Dinesh Karthik is doing all the justice with his captaincy.

Best economical pick: Rishabh Pant has been the most successful batsman for the Delhi Daredevils in the season thus far. The hard-hitting batsman, however, needs to calm down a bit and play more sensibly. On most occasions, Pant has been found guilty of throwing his wicket away after getting good starts.

Top captains & vice captains: Dinesh Karthik has been in some sublime form in this IPL so far. He has led the side well with some bold decisions on the field as a skipper.In the six matches played so far, Karthik has scored the bulk of the runs for his side at an average of 48.50 with a strike rate in excess of 130. The skipper has led the side from the front to see them acquire the 4th spot in the league table. Shreyas Iyer will have a greater responsibility to carry for the team. In the previous game, he stayed till the very end with a fifty to his name but failed to get his side over the line. Now, as the captain of the side, he will have to shoulder more responsibility and needs to ensure that he gets his side to the wins they have been craving for.

Smart pick: Trent Boult, by far, has been the solitary positive point for the Delhi camp this season. Boult has bowled consistently well and it has been the case of running out of partners for him in the bowling department. He creates pressure from his end, but the other bowlers end up disappointing him.

Cautious pick: Gautam Gambhir has stepped down as the captain of the Delhi Daredevils side, it is unlikely that he will be rested for this game against KKR. Gambhir's form has been poor this season and he rightfully admits it too. Barring a fifty that he scored in the first match for the side, he has only managed to get single digit scores since then.

My XI: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant, Trent Boult, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Liam Plunkett, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla