My Khel Fantasy Tips - Delhi vs Rajasthan on May 2

Both DD and RR are struggling for victories in the ongoing edition of the IPL. While DD lost yet another encounter against CSK, RR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Ajinkya Rahane's men would now have to take things seriously if they want to climb in the points table. Delhi Daredevils are almost out of the tournament as they need to win all their remaining games now, which is not going to be easy. Delhi Daredevils have a slight edge in this game over Rajasthan Royals. If they can play like a team then a win won't be tough for them at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla.

Best economical pick - Perhaps the only positive for the Delhi Daredevils in their loss against Chennai was an innings of substance from their big-hitter Rishabh Pant. When all others crumbled around him, the southpaw dug in to hit 79 from 45 balls. In the process, he hammered 7 fours and 4 sixes, but all in vain.

Top captains & vice captains - Sanju Samson has been Rajasthan's best batsman so far in the tournament. In 7 innings, he has amassed 279 runs with an average of 46.50 and has a very good strike-rate of 150.31. Samson set up the chase in the last against Sunrisers Hyderabad with an excellent knock of 40 runs off just 30 balls. With the sudden responsibility of captaincy, Shreyas Iyer has risen to the challenge and played a brilliant innings of 93* against Kolkata. He is the in-form player at the moment, hitting three consecutive half-centuries. Iyer will be confident to do well in the clash against RR as every win will be vital for Delhi to be in hunt for play-offs.

Smart pick - Jofra Archer began his IPL 2018 campaign by bowling a spell of 3/23 against Mumbai Indians which won him the Man of the Match award. Then he bowled another fantastic spell in the next game against SRH. He picked up 3 wickets and conceded just 26 runs in his 4 overs. Having bowled two consecutive brilliant spells, Jofra Archer will be expected to bowl similar spells in further matches as Rajasthan Royals look to keep their playoff chances alive.

Cautious Pick - Jaydev Unadkat has had a disappointing season so far. After his performances last year, RR broke the bank for the Saurashtra left-arm pacer. But he hasn't been at his best. In 7 games, he's taken just 4 wickets and has been very expensive. He has an economy rate of 10.05 and has not been able to contain the run-flow at the death as well.

My XI - Sanju Samson (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant, Jofra Archer, Prithvi Shaw, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ben Stokes, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler