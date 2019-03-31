My Khel Fantasy Tips – Hyderabad vs Bangalore on March 31

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 31 in what will be the first fixture of the day in the IPL 2019. Royal Challengers will be desperate for a victory as they are yet to open their account after losing their first two games. RCB are rock bottom of the IPL 2019 points table as they still searching for their first victory of the season. Royal Challengers Bangalore looks like a dejected camp as they lost their first two games of the IPL 2019 season. While they have only themselves to blame for their opening game loss to Chennai Super Kings, skipper Virat Kohli will argue about the manner in which they lost their second game against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. RCB put a decent show in front of their home crowd but at the end of the day, it is the result that matters as the team look to pick themselves up and have another go.

Best economical pick - It's still a surprise as to why skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not opt for Vijay Shankar during SRH's bowling against Kolkata. Shankar who has proved his mettle with the bat and ball for India off late is a good option mainly because of the variety he brings to the match. He's a resourceful batsman and could get you a lot of points for your SRH vs RCB fantasy team.

Top captains & vice captains - What a comeback this man has had. After sitting on the sidelines for a year, David Warnerhas made an explosive return to the game with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Being an opener, Warner definitely gets more chance to score some quick runs at the top of the order for the Sunrisers and could very well be the first choice pick for your Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fantasy teams. As we said earlier, even though RCB lost their game against MI, they were not all that bad. While RCB did have a lot of runs to chase down, the former South African player AB de Villiers showed why he's still one of the best in the game as he had a field day with the MI bowlers. ABD was unbeaten at the end, scoring 70 off just 41 balls.

Smart pick - Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front during RCB's run chase scoring 46 runs as RCB had the perfect platform to build on. While Kohli will be disappointed that he couldn't leave a bigger impact on the match, Kohli is a great player to have in your team at all time and could get you a lot of points on Sunday.

Cautious Pick - Manish Pandey has performed well in the domestic season but the way he played in the last game was disappointing. He failed to pick the line of the ball and was trapped in front of the wickets.

My XI - David Warner (Captain), AB de Villiers (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Parthiv Patel, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Yousuf Pathan