My Khel Fantasy Tips - Hyderabad vs Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on a confident Kings XI Punjab at Hyderabad on Thursday. SRH posted a brilliant win over Mumbai Indians defending a target of 119. Kings XI Punjab are on a roll though, winning four matches on the trot.

They have been helped by the Chris Gayle-storm as the West Indian himself won three matches with his bat.

After being hammered in two games, SRH bowling came together to wrap up an impressive 31-run win over Mumbai. Punjab have few weak links in the batting line-up.

Yuvraj Singh is visibly struggling in the middle. Sunrisers Hyderabad would eye revenge against Kings XI Punjab after the Gayle-storm demolished them in the away clash. KXIP, however, look the best team in the moment as they have been extremely competitive so far.

Best economical pick: Mujeeb Zadran is proving to be a game-changer with the ball in hand. His variations and the extra pace are proving to be very difficult for the batsmen to pick. He was given the tough task of defending 17 runs in the final over against DD and he defended it successfully. He dismissed Iyer on the final ball of the match to win the game for his side. Earlier, he had also bagged the big wicket of Rishabh Pant. Mujeeb returned with figures of 2/25 in his four overs.

Top captains & vice captains: KL Rahul has amassed 236 runs in 6 matches at an average of 39.33. His strike-rate is 180.15. So, considering form he would be the right pick for the captain position. So, considering his destructive form he would be the logical pick for the captain position. SRH captain Kane Williamson is at the top of the points table with 259 runs in 6 matches at an average of 51.80. So, he will be a good pick for Vice Captain role in your fantasy team.

Smart pick: In the bowling attack, KXIP bowler Andrew Tye picked up 9 wickets in 6 matches. He is a key bowler of KXIP. Notwithstanding, the Australian fast bowler will play a key role for your fantasy team.

Cautious pick: Yuvraj Singh seriously needs to address his game plans ahead of this game. His stay at the crease was largely uncomfortable and the fans would like to see the vintage Yuvraj coming out soon on the field. Yuvraj scored just 14 runs in the 17 balls that he faced in the last match against DD.

My XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Kane Williamson (Vice-Captain), Mujeeb Zadran, Andrew Tye, Shikhar Dhawan, Karun Nair, Rashid Khan,Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey.