My Khel Fantasy Tips - Mumbai vs Hyderabad

Winning or losing is a habit and it seems Mumbai Indians have got the habit of losing last over thrillers in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The time has come for them to make amends for their four last over losses and up their game big time.

If they don't manage to come back on the winning track, this season might get over soon for the defending champions. However, they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium who also suffered a similar fate in their last game.

Best economical pick - Ishan Kishan has been in excellent form so far this season. He has amassed 151 runs in five innings at an average of over 30 and a strike rate of 145.19. He would be itching to play a long innings now as he has been throwing it away after getting to 50. Even against Royals, he needlessly tried a ramp shot which triggered the collapse. The youngster will be eager to take the team through if he gets set again in this game.

Top captains & vice captains: Suryakumar Yadav has been in good form ever since he has started to open the innings for his team. He has perfectly settled into his role and has played few gems at the top to give Mumbai very good starts. Even in the last match, his 72-run knock had set the platform for them. If you are playing Fantasy League, Suryakumar should be your captain for this match. Kane Williamson led his team from the front in this season till now. He scored 54 off 41 in the match against Kings XI Punjab. Though SRH lost that game, Williamson's innings was a big boost for the side. He once again was effective against Chennai Super Kings as he came as an opener and hammered 84 off just 51 balls. SRH were once again unlucky not to have won that encounter.

Smart pick: Mayank Markande is the purple cap holder with eight wickets so far, but all his efforts have come in the losing cause. Individually, he has looked a champion and is already being touted as the find of the season for Mumbai. It is important though that he stays calm and keep on performing for his team.

Cautious pick: JP Duminy might come in at the expense of the struggling Kieron Pollard for this game which will give them an extra bowling option as well. The left-hander can tonk the ball a fair way and the time has come for him to feature in this side.

My XI: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Kane Williamson (Vice-Captain), Mayank Markande, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah,Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, Krunal Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya.