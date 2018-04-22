My Khel Fantasy Tips - Rajasthan vs Mumbai on April 22

Jaipur, April 22: Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday (April 22) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. This match will see a battle between No. 5 and No. 6 teams of IPL points table.

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians were off to a horrible start this season, suffering three successive reverses before skipper Rohit Sharma came to the team's rescue with a blazing 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 46-run drubbing of RCB has raised the morale of the players, and Mumbai Indians are seeking a similar outing against Rajasthan Royals. The hosts, on the other hand, were demoralised by Shane Watson's belligerent century on Friday night and they have very little time to recover from the massive defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Best economical pick: Mumbai Indians spinner Mayank Markande is a wonder boy of this IPL. Currently, he is at the top of the Purple Cap with 8 wickets in four matches. This mystery spinner of Mi has become batsmen's biggest problem in the ongoing season of IPL.

This spinner is known for his ability to keep batsmen under check and his tricks of taking wickets. When he is bowling even renowned batsmen are finding it hard to score.

Top captains & vice captains: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has played unbeaten 94 runs innings against RCB at Wankhede stadium. As the right-hand batsman gets his form back he could be a destructive batsman against RR.

So, considering his recently gained form you can make him your captain of your fantasy team. Sanju Samson is one of the big youngsters of IPL. In the 11th season of IPL, Samson is currently at the second position of the points table with 187 runs in five matches. His highest score in this season is unbeaten 92 against RCB. As the match is going to be played in Jaipur, Samson may batter Mumbai Indians bowlers. So, considering his form he should be a must pick for your fantasy team.

Smart pick: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has also been in good form. In five matches, Rahane scored 146 runs at an average of 29. So, considering his consistency he will be picked up for Fantasy XI.

Cautious Pick: Ben Stokes failed terribly with both bat and the ball putting his team in troubles. He didn't succeed in bailing the team out of troubles and holding the batting innings together in the middle overs. Also, he was very expensive with the ball. Given his stature and talent, Stokes will want to turn things around quickly and make a difference in the further stages of the tournament

My XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sanju Samson (Vice-Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Markande, Ben Laughlin, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Jos Buttler, Hardik Pandya.