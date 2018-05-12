MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Delhi vs Bangalore on May 12

Play MyKhel Fantasy League here

Best economical pick – Delhi Daredevils have found a very able batsman in Prithvi Shaw this season. The youngster has been very impressive and had already scored two fifties this year. The kind of form he is in, the exposure of the IPL will only help him get better in his game.

Top captains & vice captains – Rishabh Pant has been in terrific form, slamming a brilliant ton in the last clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but in a losing cause. He has struck three fifties and one ton so far. Pant also became the Orange cap holder after that innings. AB de Villiers was in top form for RCB and held the Orange Cap for some time too. However, he was ruled out for two matches due to a viral fever and failed to make an impact in his comeback game against CSK. He has recovered now and RCB will bank on him to lead them to victory.

Smart pick – Umesh Yadav has been RCB's best bowler so far, and probably the best bowler in the Powerplay in the entire tournament. His ability to pick up quick wickets at the beginning of the innings has given RCB hope in almost all the matches they have played so far.

Cautious Pick – Brendon McCullum has played 6 games so far in IPL 2018 and scored 127 runs at an average of 21. He is yet to make a match-winning contribution for RCB this season. Though he had few good starts, he failed to convert them into big scores. He struggled to adapt to conditions and was rightly dropped from the team after a series of poor scores.

My XI – Rishabh Pant (Captain), AB de Villiers (Vice-Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme,Shreyas Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Glenn Maxwell