MyKhel Fantasy Tips – Kolkata vs Punjab on March 27

IPL has well and truly kicked off as the weekend saw six of the eight teams playing their opening games of the season. Kolkata Knight Riders who started the season with a victory against last year's finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their second home game against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday (March 27) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR are riding high thanks to the incredible run chase against SRH and will be heading into their second game of the season with momentum well on their side.

Kings XI Punjab on the other hand played out a controversial opening game against Rajasthan Royals. Opting to bat first, Kings XI defended their total of 184 against the Royals to start the IPL 2019 on a winning note.

While the pitch was a little dry, there was a cover of green which meant that the ball was travelling making it a little easier for the batsman. It is going to be a high-scoring game and KXIP will go all guns blazing in the batting department.

Best economical pick - In Kings XI's 1st game against RR, Sarfaraz Khan played a really smart knock towards the end of innings to put his team in a commanding position. His knock of 46 was just what was needed for the KXIP in the end eventually winning the game for them. He looks to be in good touch and is a player you can bank on.

Top captains & vice captains - With the electric form that Chris Gayle is in, it is almost impossible for us to ignore the Universe boss. Gayle is almost 40, but he still plays with the same energy as he stands and delivers. We already saw one high-scoring game at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, imagine how happy Gayle will be seeing how the pitch has reacted. Between two evenly matched teams in KKR and SRH, Andre Russell was the differentiator as he shone with bat and ball. In the first innings, while all the bowlers struggled, Russell picked up a couple of wickets. Russell then continued the good show as he hit a blistering 18-ball 49 to take KKR through. Chasing 182 on the board, Russell came to the crease at the right moment and guided KKR to victory.

Smart pick - Although Russell will deservedly get all the applause for his innings, it is also important to note the contribution Nitish Rana had on the game especially early on in the KKR run chase. With wickets falling frequently, it was anybody's game to deliver on the big stage and Rana did exactly that as he stitched a good partnership with Robin Uthappa. Rana was responsible for creating a good foundation for KKR to chase down the target and is a smart pick for your Fantasy team.

Cautious Pick - Lockie Ferguson disappointed against SRH as he didn't pick any wickets and went for a plenty of runs. Might not get a pace in Playing XI in this game.

My XI - Chris Gayle (Captain), Andre Russell (Vice-Captain), Nitish Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Sunil Narine, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Rajpoot, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik