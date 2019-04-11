MyKhel Fantasy Tips – Rajasthan vs Chennai on April 11

In a crunch schedule, Chennai Super Kings will play four back-to-back away matches for the next 11 days. Men in Yellow will travel down south to get back to their den only on 23rd of this month to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Well, they will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (April 11) in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royals side have a good record against CSK at home, winning four of six matches. But, considering the defending champions form and Royals struggle to win, it would be a stroll in the park for Dhoni's men to win.

CSK won five of their six matches, the recent win came against Kolkata Knight Riders. Under the tutelage of the veteran skipper, Chennai's achievements have been aplenty. Their head-to-head tally is worth taking a look at as the three-time champions is much ahead of Royals, CSK won 13 of 20 matches while Royals registered only 7 win matches.

Best economical pick - Deepak Chahar has got to be one of the best powerplay bowlers in this tournament. He picked up three wickets right at the start of the innings and also bowled 20 dots in the last game. Unlike earlier, the pacer is now bowling one over at the death as well. If he can pick the wicket of someone like Jos Buttler early on, it would be great for his team.

Top captains & vice captains - The inclusion of Faf du Plessis has added great stability to the CSK batting order. The Proteas skipper is an excellent judge of the conditions and can mould his game accordingly. Ever since he was roped into the eleven, he has brought out back-to-back match-winning performances. Jos Buttler will have a crucial role to play in this game. He missed out on making it big in the last game and having got off to a good start. He failed to clear the ropes and had to walk back to the pavilion after he scored 37 runs. Buttler is the biggest strength of this team and should play impactful knocks.

Smart pick - Imran Tahir has been instrumental at his place in CSK. The South African spinner proved to be a breakthrough bowler in the last couple of games. Tahir stands second highest wicket-taker so far with nine wickets of six matches. He has been economical as well, bowling 22 overs he had conceded 118 runs.

Cautious Pick - Ben Stokes have seen a sudden low after a marginal miss of half-ton against Chennai Super Kings. He was trapped very early by the RCB and the KKR bowlers. He had to face a tough time as he had to return to the pavilion with single-digit scores. The middle order collapse is one of the reasons for Royals setbacks.

My XI - Faf du Plessis (Captain), Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain), Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Steven Smith, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Jofra Archer, Suresh Raina, Sanju Samson