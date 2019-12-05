Mzansi Super League 2019: Tabraiz Shamsi turns magician during match, turns handkerchief into a stick - Watch

New Delhi, Dec 5: South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is known for his different celebrations after picking up wickets. The crowd seems to enjoy the left-arm spinner's celebration on the pitch.
In the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2019 in South Africa, the chinaman turned magician after dismissing a batsman in a match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat on Wednesday (December 4).
The left-arm spinner displayed a magic trick on the ground by converting a handkerchief into a stick. The incident happened during the eighth over when Shamsi dismissed Wihab Lubbe. Lubbe tried to hit the bowler for a maximum but failed to connect it and was caught inside the 30-yard circle by Hardus Viljoen. Elated after the breakthrough, Shamsi took out a red handkerchief from his pocket and converted it into a stick, to everyone's surprise.
After the match was over, Shamsi revealed that he has always been fascinated by magic and different tricks and wanted to become a magician from the age of 15-16. However, the love for cricket took over the earlier passion and he went on to play for South Africa.
"I have always been fascinated by magic and different tricks," Shamsi had earlier revealed.
"From the age of about 15 or 16, I wanted to become a magician as it was a hobby of mine. It wasn't just a phase, but something that really interested me as a small child. I still love it, but cricket obviously took over after that. People come out to watch us play and sometimes we (the players) become too serious," said Shamsi.
