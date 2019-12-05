Mzansi Super League 2019: Tabraiz Shamsi turns magician during match, turns handkerchief into a stick - Watch

In the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2019 in South Africa, the chinaman turned magician after dismissing a batsman in a match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat on Wednesday (December 4).

The left-arm spinner displayed a magic trick on the ground by converting a handkerchief into a stick. The incident happened during the eighth over when Shamsi dismissed Wihab Lubbe. Lubbe tried to hit the bowler for a maximum but failed to connect it and was caught inside the 30-yard circle by Hardus Viljoen. Elated after the breakthrough, Shamsi took out a red handkerchief from his pocket and converted it into a stick, to everyone's surprise.

After the match was over, Shamsi revealed that he has always been fascinated by magic and different tricks and wanted to become a magician from the age of 15-16. However, the love for cricket took over the earlier passion and he went on to play for South Africa.

Watch the video:

"I have always been fascinated by magic and different tricks," Shamsi had earlier revealed.

"From the age of about 15 or 16, I wanted to become a magician as it was a hobby of mine. It wasn't just a phase, but something that really interested me as a small child. I still love it, but cricket obviously took over after that. People come out to watch us play and sometimes we (the players) become too serious," said Shamsi.