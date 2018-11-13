Mzansi Super League: Stars are ready to rock the tournament

1. Chris Gayle (JOZI Stars)

Chris Gayle is arguably one of the best ever T20 cricketer, holding the distinction of the highest T20 score ever (175 not out). The 39-year-old West Indian has a great history at the 34,000-seating Wanderers, popularly referred to as the "Bull Ring", where he scored the first ever century in the shortest format of the game back in 2007. Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe, said: "We are excited to have Chris part of this tournament from the start and he is looking forward to linking up with his Jozi Stars teammates."

2. AB de Villiers (Tshwane Spartans)

"I have full faith in our ability to cross the line in that opener and there cannot be a better place to play cricket. Cape Town is a great set-up - apart from SuperSport Park of course - with the North v South derby in the tournament. I think it will be a great game and I am looking forward to it," said De Villiers. "The quality of cricket in the Mzansi Super League is going to be good. It's very exciting, I am very happy to finally be part of the tournament that I believe will help South African cricket development and give youngsters incredible exposure to play with some of the world superstars."

3. Jason Roy (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants)

"I am extremely excited about the tournament and being a part of it all. I am sure it's got a huge future. I am eager to meet my team mates," said Roy, who will arrive at the business end of the tournament. I believe this is a good side...with such a strong squad and exciting young players, I don't see why we can't go all the way (and win the tournament). Twenty over cricket is all about momentum, so hopefully we will start well and get some good confidence early."

4. Trophy launch

The gold plated cup has a uniquely designed flower-pattern that signifies the spring of a new dawn with the first edition of the much-anticipated tournament set to start soon. "We wanted a trophy that would have a unique touch and feel, signifying our unique South Africanness," said excited Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe. "Bearing in mind that the protea flower is a national iconic symbol that is also the brand associated with our national cricket team - we wanted a design that was close to that with petal-like design that South Africans identify with, signifying our culture, growth and the blossoming of a new era," he said.