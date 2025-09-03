Cricket N. Srinivasan, the Man Who Orchestrated MS Dhoni's Arrival in 2008, Returns as CSK Chairman; CEO Kasi Viswanathan Calls it a 'Big Boon' By MyKhel Staff Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 21:42 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Chennai, Sep 3: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a strong statement by bringing back N Srinivasan as their chairman.

The former BCCI President, known for his sharp administrative mind and decades of experience in Indian cricket, returns at a crucial juncture as CSK look to bounce back after their worst-ever IPL campaign in 2025.

Srinivasan’s Role and Responsibilities

At 80, Srinivasan will serve primarily in an advisory role, staying closely connected to the franchise’s daily operations while limiting his travel. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed his re-entry, describing it as a “great boon” for the team. “He’ll be in an advisory role only because he doesn’t travel much, but we’ll be in contact with him. Both of us are in Chennai, so he’s in day-to-day contact with us,” Viswanathan told PTI.

Srinivasan will also oversee CSK’s international ventures, including their SA20 and Major League Cricket (MLC) properties. He joins a seasoned leadership group featuring Gurunath (Director), Viswanathan (MD & CEO), Sanjay Patel, R Srinivasan, Rakesh Singh, PL Subramanian, V Manickam, and E Jayashree.

CSK’s IPL 2025 Struggles

CSK endured a nightmare season in IPL 2025, finishing at the bottom of the points table with only four wins from 14 matches. Injuries to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad forced MS Dhoni to step back into the captaincy role, but even the legendary skipper couldn’t prevent a string of defeats. The campaign went down as CSK’s lowest-ever finish in their decorated IPL history.

Building Towards a Strong Comeback

Despite the setback, the franchise is already plotting a strong comeback. With Srinivasan’s strategic insight, coupled with the experience of the board, CSK are expected to make calculated moves to rebuild a squad capable of reclaiming dominance. His return is not just symbolic but a step towards reinforcing CSK’s identity as one of the IPL’s most successful teams.

Future Prospects and R Ashwin’s Role

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement from the IPL last month, continues to remain part of CSK’s setup through their academy. While he is not registered for SA20, Viswanathan confirmed Ashwin is tied to ILT20 and will remain involved in CSK’s cricketing ecosystem in non-playing capacities.

For fans, the return of Srinivasan marks the start of a new chapter. With his proven track record in cricket administration and CSK’s determination to bounce back, Season 2026 could see the franchise return to its familiar place among the league’s elites.