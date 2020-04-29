Namesake Irfan Pathan pays rich tribute to actor Irrfan Khan

Pathan also penned an emotional message on his Twitter handle as he paid his tribute to the national-award-winning actor.

"Huge loss to Indian cinema #IrrfanKhan but his legacy will live on. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayhi rajioun. Ppl used to tag me regularly instead of #irffankhan for his outstanding work in the Indian cinema. That is sort of my connection with him even without meeting him. Saddened by his death," Pathan wrote on his Twitter handle.

Irrfan Khan, as much at home in the Hollywood superhero film "The Amazing Spiderman" as in the introspective "The Lunchbox", lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 54. Irrfan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors, is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.

He was buried at the Versova graveyard. It is the second tragedy for the family in less than a week. The news of his death was first confirmed by his "Piku" director Shoojit Sircar who sent his condolences to the family and doffed his hat to the actor's fighting spirit.

Not just the film industry, even the sporting fraternity was stunned with the news of Irrfan's demise. The sportspersons and commentators took to their social media handles to mourn his death and paid rich tributes to the actor extraordinaire.