Cricket Namibia Stun South Africa! Minnows secure Historic 4-Wicket Win to win T20I Series By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 21:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Namibia pulled off one of their most remarkable victories in international cricket, defeating South Africa by four wickets in the only T20I at the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, on Saturday.

Chasing a tricky 135-run target, the hosts held their nerve to secure a famous win in front of a jubilant home crowd, as they won the match in the final delivery.

It has been an afternoon to remember for Namibian cricket as skipper Gerhard Erasmus led from the front with bat and ball while the all-round pace attack, spearheaded by Ruben Trumpelmann, dismantled the South African lineup. Electing to bat first, the Proteas struggled to find momentum on a sluggish surface, managing only 134 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Trumpelmann was exceptional with the new ball, finishing with 3 for 28, dismissing key batters Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann. Young seamer Max Heingo made a sensational impact too, claiming 2 for 32 including the prized wicket of captain Donovan Ferreira.

Erasmus chipped in perfectly with his off-spin, sending back Quinton de Kock for just one and maintaining pressure through the middle overs. Among the batters, only J Smith (31 off 30) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (22 off 22) offered brief resistance, but Namibia's disciplined attack prevailed.

In response, Namibia had early hiccups at 28 for 2, with Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee bowling aggressive spells. Gerhard Erasmus played a vital 21 off 21, steadying the innings before Zane Green's composed unbeaten 30 off 23 balls guided the chase. Alongside him, Ruben Trumpelmann (11* off 8) provided finishing touches as Namibia reached 138 for 6 in the final delivery.

Burger was the pick of South Africa's bowlers with 2 for 21, while Andile Simelane and Bjorn Fortuin grabbed two wickets apiece. However, their combined efforts couldn't prevent Namibia's dream finish. Zane Green hit the final delivery for a boundary to secure a famous win.

This win, Namibia's first-ever T20I victory over a full-member giant like South Africa, will long be cherished as a defining moment for the nation's cricketing history.