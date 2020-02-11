Sohail Tanveer salutes 'very special' record-breaking paceman Naseem Shah

Naseem made history in Rawalpindi on Sunday, becoming the youngest bowler to take three wickets in as many balls in the longest format.

The paceman, who turns 17 on Saturday, has shown enormous potential since becoming the ninth-youngest Test player when he made his debut against Australia in the cauldron of the Gabba last November.

Tanveer, who harbours hopes of making a Pakistan comeback, has seen Naseem's ability at close quarters while training with Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators and believes Pakistan have unearthed a gem.

The quick told Omnisport: "Unfortunately Naseem was injured for the PSL last year, but when I first saw him in the nets I thought this kid has serious talent, I've never seen someone of that age bowl so fast and he can bowl with control as well.

"He has incredible ability and is a really exciting talent. To play Test cricket at that age and make the step up like he has is amazing. He is very special.

"He's a quiet guy, he doesn't say a lot, but he knows if he needs to ask any of the senior players for advice then we are there for that."

Tanveer is optimistic Pakistan can be a force in all formats with a combination of youth and experience.

"We have seen youngsters coming in and developing, such as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah," the leading wicket-taker in the 2019 National T20 Cup said.

"We are seeing some serious talent and the day will come where you have the right combination.

"We have Babar Azam and we hope to see more young batting talent come through, then we have [Mohammad] Hafeez and [Shoaib] Malik now to offer a mixture of youth and experience. I'm hopeful Pakistan cricket is in good hands and I really hope things will keep getting better."

Naseem was cleared of serious injury after complaining of a rib problem on day three of a crushing innings-and-44-run victory over the Tigers.