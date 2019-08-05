Cricket
Navdeep Saini handed one demerit point for aggressive celebration against West Indies

By
Bengaluru, August 5: Navdeep Saini was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his dismissal.

Saini, the pacer who impressed on debut with a three-wicket haul, has also been handed one demerit point.

The incident occurred during the 4th over of the West Indies' innings when Saini took the wicket of Nicholas Pooran, who was given a sent off.

The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

Saini was impressive in the outings so far and also bagged the man of of the match award in the first match. There has been bit controversy too brewing with former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who has been a big supporter of Saini, slammed former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Chetan Chauhan for allegedly trying to scuttle Saini's entry into Delhi Ranji Trophy team.

The war of words escalated as Bedi and Gambhir traded war of words through twitter and through statements.

Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
