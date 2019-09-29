Nepal captain Paras Khadka surpasses Steve Smith, Virat Kohli's captaincy record in T20Is

With his feat, Khadka pipped the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Steve Smith, etc. Khadka also became the first cricketer from his country to slam a ton in the shortest format of the game.

Chasing a target of 152 runs against Singapore, Khadke - who is arguably the best batsman for Nepal - slammed a ton off just 49 deliveries and guided his team to an emphatic win. With his explosive knock, Khadka smashed the fourth fastest T20I century from an Asian captain.

Khadka, who has almost every batting record achieved as Nepal batsman, scored an unbeaten 106 off 52 deliveries as Nepal thrashed Singapore by 9 wickets with four overs to spare.

A T20I best by a captain while chasing a target was previously owned by Netherlands' Pieter Seelaar who smashed an unbeaten 96 against Scotland.

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith (90 against England) is ranked fourth, West Indies great Chris Gayle (88 vs Australia) is ranked fifth, and Virat Kohli (82 vs Sri Lanka) is ranked eighth in the list.