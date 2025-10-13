PHF Warns Junior Players Against ‘Emotional Tussles’ Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Sultan of Johor Cup

Cricket Nepal vs Qatar Live Streaming T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier: Where to Watch NEP vs QAT in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 20:08 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Unbeaten Nepal will lock horns with Qatar in their Super Six encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025 at Al Amerat, Oman, on Monday (October 13). Fans can catch the Nepal vs Qatar clash live today.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, have been in superb form, entering the Super Six unbeaten after dominating the group stage. They outclassed Kuwait by 58 runs and overcame Japan by five wickets to finish on top. Their momentum continued in the Super Six, where they edged out the United Arab Emirates in a nail-biting contest, winning by just one run.

Defending 140/6, Nepal held their nerve till the end, with Paudel producing a crucial direct-hit run-out on the final ball to seal victory.

Qatar, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent campaign so far. Skipper Mirza Baig's side began their journey with a seven-wicket loss to the UAE but rebounded strongly with an eight-wicket win over Malaysia, ensuring their place in the top six. However, their Super Six hopes took a dent after a 34-run defeat to Oman in their previous outing.

The two sides have met three times in T20 internationals. Qatar won the inaugural clash in July 2019 by four wickets, but Nepal have since turned the tables, clinching back-to-back victories - first by 32 runs in April 2024 and then by eight wickets in April 2025.

Looking ahead, Nepal will face Oman next on Wednesday, followed by Samoa on Friday to wrap up their Super Six fixtures. Qatar, meanwhile, are set to take on Japan and Samoa on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, as they aim to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Nepal vs Qatar- Full Squad

Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shahzaib Jamil, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Saqlain Arshad.

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh.

Nepal vs Qatar Live Streaming: Where to Watch T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier Match on TV and Online?

India

The Nepal vs Qatar match will be telecast on FanCode app and website from 8:30 PM IST.

Pakistan

The Nepal vs Qatar match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 8:00 PM PKT.

Bangladesh

The Nepal vs Qatar match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 9:00 PM BST.

United Kingdom

The Nepal vs Qatar match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 4:00 PM UK Time.

USA

The Nepal vs Qatar match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT.

Nepal

The Nepal vs Qatar match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 9:00 PM Nepal Time.