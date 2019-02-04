Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps: ICC advises cricketers

MS Dhoni showcased something similar on the cricket field during the fifth and final one-day international against New Zealand when he effected another superb run-out and sent a dangerous looking Jimmy Neesham back to the pavilion in Wellington.

The video of Dhoni running the Kiwi all-rounder out has gone viral on the social media. Impressed with the 37-year-old's match awareness, even the International Cricket Council (ICC) couldn't stop itself from going gaga over it.

The ICC took to it's Twitter handle to issue an advisory to the cricketers asking them to leave the crease to their own peril when Dhoni is behind the stumps.

In response to a tweet from a user seeking advice to make 'lives heal and shine', the ICC advised, "Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps."

Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

After the match, Neesham too took to his Twitter handle and conceded he should have first seen the ball and then left the crease.

"Thanks for all the advice. Figure out where the ball is, then run. Gotcha," tweeted Neesham, who top-scored for the side with his 32-ball 44.

Thanks for all the advice. Figure out where the ball is, then run. Gotcha 👍 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 3, 2019

India defeated New Zealand by 25 runs in the fifth ODI to clinch the series 4-1. Defending a total of 252, Indian bowlers showed grit and composure to restrict the Kiwis to 217. Yuzvendra Chahal returned with three wickets while Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya grabbed two wickets apiece in what was another match-winning effort from the bowlers.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu scored a fighting 90 to recover India from 18/4 after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, and Kedar Jadhav also made vital contributions with the bat to help the visitors post a decent total on the board.