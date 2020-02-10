Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New cricket stadium inaugurated in Tamil Nadu

By Pti
Salem Cricket Stadium (Image Courtesy: YouTube)
Salem Cricket Stadium (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Salem, February 10: A new cricket stadium of international standards was inaugurated in Salem on Sunday (February 9) by Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami.

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan, former India captain Rahul Dravid and TNCA president Rupa Gurunath also were invited for the evenr, a press release said.

Dravid was full of praise for Salem Cricket Foundation and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) for developing great facilities and infrastructure.

"It is fantastic that facilities and infrastructure are being developed by the TNCA and the Tamil Nadu government.

"I truly believe that the next generation of cricketers, next generation of heroes and talent in the country is going to come from smaller towns and cities and such facilities would help them achieve their goal," the legendary cricketer added.

Dravid also lauded Tamil Nadu left-arm paceman T Natarajan, who hails from Salem and said he would be a role model for a new generation of players.

Palaniswami also faced a delivery bowled by Dravid as part of the inauguration ceremony.

Meanwhile, Srinivasan promised to bring the IPL to this new venue and hoped that legendary MS Dhoni would lead three-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings in a game at this ground.

The stadium is located just off the Chennai-Salem highway and some 24 km from Salem town.

More TAMIL NADU News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 4 - 2 ACM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 10, 2020

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue