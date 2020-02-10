New cricket stadium inaugurated in Tamil Nadu

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan, former India captain Rahul Dravid and TNCA president Rupa Gurunath also were invited for the evenr, a press release said.

Dravid was full of praise for Salem Cricket Foundation and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) for developing great facilities and infrastructure.

"It is fantastic that facilities and infrastructure are being developed by the TNCA and the Tamil Nadu government.

"I truly believe that the next generation of cricketers, next generation of heroes and talent in the country is going to come from smaller towns and cities and such facilities would help them achieve their goal," the legendary cricketer added.

Dravid - EPS 🏏



Inauguration Of A Cricket Stadium In #Salem Today pic.twitter.com/ypzVipaSzU — Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) February 9, 2020

Dravid also lauded Tamil Nadu left-arm paceman T Natarajan, who hails from Salem and said he would be a role model for a new generation of players.

Palaniswami also faced a delivery bowled by Dravid as part of the inauguration ceremony.

Meanwhile, Srinivasan promised to bring the IPL to this new venue and hoped that legendary MS Dhoni would lead three-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings in a game at this ground.

The stadium is located just off the Chennai-Salem highway and some 24 km from Salem town.