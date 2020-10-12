Cricket
New ICC Chairman: Nomination for potential candidates by October 18, voting process yet to be decided

By Pti
Dubai, October 12: The ICC on Monday (October 12) set October 18 as the deadline for its Board of Directors to send names of potential candidates for the chairman's post to replace Shashank Manohar, ending the impasse on the nomination procedure.

The process will be overseen by an independent chairman of the ICC Audit Committee. However, the global body has not specified the voting procedure in case there are multiple candidates. That is precisely the reason, ICC has stated that the next chairman might assume office only from the month of December.

"The process, which is being overseen by the Independent Chairman of the ICC Audit Committee, has commenced and the first stage is for the nominations of potential candidates to be made by current Board Directors by 18 October 2020," ICC stated in a release.

ICC Chairman election: Sourav Ganguly lone runner after Ehsan Mani pulls out

"The International Cricket Council Board today confirmed the process for the election of its next Chairperson is underway and is expected to be concluded by early December," it further stated.

The process of nomination, however, remains the same where a current Board of Director nominates a candidate and is seconded by another director.

"As outlined in the ICC Constitution, to be eligible, potential candidates must be either a current or former ICC Director," the release concluded.

Story first published: Monday, October 12, 2020, 16:24 [IST]
